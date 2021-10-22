BBDO Dublin Writes a Love Letter to the Irish for Barry’s Tea

BBDO Dublin has created two new ads for Barry’s Tea, including one which promotes its decaf range, a first for the company. The campaigns are to run in rotation over the next two years.
The main ad for Barry’s popular Gold Blend is called “Love Letter to the Irish” and it continues the brand’s rich creative legacy albeit with a modern twist. The ad reworks the brand’s traditional letter format, now inwardly reflective and focusing upon a modern, contemporary Ireland, celebrating Irishness through the lens of a person who has moved to Ireland from abroad and who has fallen in love with the culture, quirks and customs of the Irish.
“In the past we have told stories of Irish people finding the feeling of home in faraway places through the ritual of a cup of Barry’s. With this campaign, we flip that on its head and tell the story of a person who finds their new home in Ireland through that same ritual,” says Shane O’Brien, executive creative director, BBDO Dublin.
Barrys Tea – Mugs from BBDO DUBLIN on Vimeo.
The new Gold Blend spot is joined by another for Barry’s Decaf tea, called “Mugs” and features roommates Bruna, from Brazil, appreciative of all her new home country and everything its people have to offer, and Una, from Cork, reflective of the journey that has led to her new home in the city.
Written by Isabel Harvey and Ivona Poljak , and directed by Hadi for production company Butter, both spots are moving portraits of modern Ireland which stay true to the Barry’s Tea canon while asking the viewer to reconsider the brand and those moments of connection.
Credits
Agency: BBDO Dublin
Creative Team: Isabel Harvey, Ivona Poljak
Head of Production/ Agency Producer: Noel Byrne
ECD: Shane O’Brien
CEO: Neal Davies
Strategic Planning Director: Rachel O’Donovan
Head of Account Management: Katie Cunningham
Account Director: Ciara Burke
Production Company: Butter
Executive Producer: Michael Duffy
Producer: Michael Donnelly V
Director of Photography: Luke Jacobs
Production Designer: Kate Moylan
Stylist: Sarah Flanagan
Location Manager: Mick Swan
1st Assistant Director: Oisin McGovern
Sound Recordist: Dean Murray
Edit: Javi Ramos Acinas
Grade: Pana Argueta @ NHB Berlin
Online: Rory Gavin @ Outer Limits
Cast: Una O’Brien, Vanessa Nunes, Madison Cawley, Sammy Torres, Doireann Daly, Brendan Conroy, Mahmoud Aldachan & Kathryn McKiernan
Casting by Ali Coffey Casting
Sound: Kevin Breathnach from Avondale
Music supervision: Julian Goodkind from PureSync