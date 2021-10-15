New RSA Campaign Highlights Vulnerability of Older Pedestrians

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has launched a new campaign highlighting the vulnerability of older pedestrians on our roads and the importance of keeping a look out for them when driving.

The new campaign was created by BBDO Dublin and according to Shane O’Brien, executive creative director of the agency: “The challenge with this campaign was striking a balance between highlighting the vulnerability of older pedestrians on the roads, while at the same time not wanting to discourage older people from getting out walking.

We were also conscious that we have all seen a lot of hard hitting, emotively impactful public safety messaging over the last couple of years, so we didn’t want to add to the finger wagging. Instead, we wanted to create something positive, upbeat and unexpected. So, as we emerged from lockdown, a cool grandma strutting to Bo Diddly with bombastic, colourful graphics bringing all her unspoken interactions to life seemed to strike the right chord.”

The spot – written by Shane O’Brien and Robert Boyle – features a specially re-recorded version of Bo Diddley’s 1972 classic, Look At Grandma. The song provides the soundtrack to the main character’s journey around a small Irish town. Throughout her journey, both her thoughts and the thoughts of her neighbours, are animated to show us that the viewer “can read their minds.”

Research showed that pedestrians over the age of 65 are over-represented in road collisions. However, neither older pedestrians nor drivers are aware that older pedestrians are at increased risk on the roads.

“Walking has a hugely beneficial effect on both the mental and physical health of people over 65, so we in no way wanted to discourage older people from getting out and walking. Rather, we wanted to make sure that they do so safely,” says Brian Farrell, communications manager, RSA.

“Drivers have very little awareness of the challenges faced by older pedestrians and the adjustments they should be making to improve their safety. So, we have targeted drivers in the ad as they have the capacity to make a bigger difference to safety rates. Overall, this upbeat campaign reminds people that we all share the roads and only when we “look out for each other”, can we keep each other safe,” he adds.

Credits:

Client : Brian Farrell, Road Safety Authority, Ireland

Agency : BBDO Dublin

Creative Team: Shane O’Brien (ECD), Robert Boyle (CD)

Account Director : Dave Power

Account Manager : Daniel Harnett

Agency production : Andrew Counihan

Production Company: Antidote Films

Director: Henry Mason

D.O.P.: Piers McGrail

Executive Producer: Andrew Freedman

Editing, Animation and Grade : Mathematic

Song : ‘Look at Grandma’, Bo Diddley

Music Re-record : Cover Sauce

Sound Design & Mix: Dean Jones @ Scimitar

Photographer : Liam Murphy

Typographer/Animator: Eoghan Reidy

Image Retouch : Kevin Brooks

Final Art (Print): Angela Grishin