Marketing Society’s Research Excellence Awards Open for Entries

The Research Excellence Awards are now open for entries and this year the Marketing Society will be hosting its annual Christmas lunch – during which the winners will be announced – on December 3rd.

The closing date for the 2021 Research Excellence Awards is Friday, November 5th at 4pm.

“The annual Research Excellence Awards provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the strategic and powerful impact of research to drive organisational goals in a real and meaningful way. Research creates understanding which leads to positive change. I would encourage industry colleagues to review their outstanding work across the year and enter the 2021 awards, after all it is important to acknowledge our teams, clients and indeed our great work,” says Sinead Mooney, chairperson of the Marketing Society of Ireland and managing director of RED C.

The annual awards, now in their 12th year, consists of the below seven categories:

Advertising and Advertising Media Research

Brand Development & Strategy

Public Policy & Social Research

Customer Experience Research

Product Innovation and NPD Research

Analytic Impact

COVID-19 and implications for Brand Building

Once again, this year, the Research Excellence Awards will partner with ESOMAR and the judging panel this year includes Elaine Malcom, Lecturer at Michael Smurfit Graduate School of Business UCD (Chairperson); Aoife Sadlier, William Grant & Son; Valda Boardman, Managing Director VBPR; Tom Harper, Data Science Director with Annalect – OmniCom Media Group, and Aisling O’Sullivan, Head of Customer Planning Research & Insight at AIB.

Further details click HERE