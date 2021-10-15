Irish Radio Industry Collaborates to Establish Radiocentre Ireland

RTÉ, together with the commercial radio industry in Ireland have set up Radiocentre Ireland, a new industry body that will work to promote radio as a medium and maximise its commercial appeal to agencies and clients.

Modelled on Radiocentre in the UK, this is the first time that RTÉ and the independent radio sector have come together in a formal multi-year agreement with committed funding to grow advertising investment in the Irish radio and audio sector. The board will be made up of seven leading Irish media executives – three each representing IBI and RTÉ. These include Dan Healy, RTÉ; Geraldine O’Leary, RTÉ; Debbie Kennedy, RTÉ; Sean Barry, Wireless; Simon Myciunka, Bauer; Tim O’Keeffe, Radio Kerry and John Purcell, Independent Chair.

“The radio and audio sector has undergone a rapid evolution, with exciting new opportunities to offer. The organisation will bring co-operation between the independent radio stations and RTÉ to a whole new level, ensuring that the scale, versatility and cost effectiveness of radio is properly appreciated in the marketing mix,” says John Purcell. “We’re looking forward to using the best of Irish and international research and innovation to ensure that marketeers, advertisers and clients can understand and access the unique influence and position that radio commands in today’s exciting audio landscape,” he adds.

According to Purcell, Radiocentre Ireland is also seeking to appoint its first chief executive and interested candidates should visit www.radiocentreireland.ie for more information.