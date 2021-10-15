IAB’s Digital Reboot Webinar to Focus on Programmatic Explosion

IAB Ireland’s Digital Reboot webinar series, in partnership with Mediahuis, returns next Wednesday 20th October at 2.00pm.

The hour-long event, which is free to attend, will focus on programmatic advertising. The latest IAB Europe Programmatic Survey reports that 80% of advertisers forecast growth in programmatic adspend in 2022 with over a third of advertisers predicting growth of between 31% and 50%.

With this forecast for a surge in programmatic advertising for 2022, the forthcoming Digital Reboot webinar will focus on the opportunity this presents for advertisers, agencies, platforms and publishers.

Dr Daniel Knapp, Chief Economist, IAB Europe will highlight the key findings of the IAB Europe survey followed by Adrian Weckler, Tech Editor, Irish Independent, Sunday Independent leading a panel discussion on the implications for Ireland’s digital ad industry.

In addition, the panel will feature a number of industry experts including the following:

Helen Beecher, Group Digital Development Manager, OmnicomMediaGroup

Ian Maxwell, CEO & Co-founder, Converge Digital

Nênci Obregon, Senior Ad Operations & Programmatic, Mediahuis

To attend, registration is required. To register click HERE