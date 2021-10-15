Daniel O’Donnell Sings the Praises of Gallaghers Bakehouse in New Campaign

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Donegal’s favourite son and crooner Daniel O’Donnell has teamed up with Gallaghers Bakehouse on a new national campaign for its handcrafted sourdough breads.

Called Bread Made Better, The Secret is Out,” the campaign is running across radio, digital, OOH and print.

As part of the campaign, Gallaghers Bakehouse revealed a new digital and radio ad featuring Daniel O’Donnell uncovering Donegal’s best kept secret. In a light-hearted video, Daniel is seen chatting with locals, all of whom are desperate to hide the secret. In the end though, Daniel wins out and reveals that the handcrafted Sourdough of Gallaghers Bakehouse is indeed one of Donegal’s best kept secrets.

According to O’Donnell: “I’m delighted to be working with Gallaghers Bakehouse to launch their exciting new range and nationwide campaign, Bread Made Better, The Secret is Out. Gallaghers Bakehouse is a staple in my kitchen. It’s fantastic to be working alongside a brand that has such strong ties to Donegal and to see its continued growth and success.”

Gallaghers Bakehouse was set up in Ardara in 1968 and its products are available in select Tesco, Dunnes Stores, Supervalu, Spar and Centra stores across the country.

“We are exceptionally proud of this exciting new range from Gallaghers Bakehouse and delighted that people across the country can now enjoy a healthier and tastier bread choice. We have worked exceptionally hard to develop a range that works to answer consumers every day needs and we’ve been blown away by the initial reaction to it. We’re thrilled to partner with Donegal legend Daniel O’Donnell to celebrate this next step in our growth,” says Greta Hammel, chief marketing officer, Gallaghers Bakehouse

Apart from O’Donnell, the company has also partnered with Donegal GAA star Michael Murphy and Miss Universe and Dancing with the Stars 2020 contestant, Grainne Gallanagh. Social media star James Kavanagh and TV Chef Lilly Higgins are also supporting the campaign on social media.