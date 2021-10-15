Core Wins Energia Creative Account

Core has picked up the creative account for Energia following a competitive pitch.

The incumbent on the account was Boys+Girls.

“We are very excited to be working with Core. Our goal at Energia is to change energy for the better, by generating sustainable energy and innovating with the latest technologies to transform the way our customers choose and use energy. We are looking forward to seeing how Core help us to achieve this goal, while also supporting business objectives of accelerating the growth of our brand and customer base,” says Geoff Codd, head of marketing & retail development, Energia.

“We are delighted that Core has been chosen as Energia’s creative agency,” adds Caitriona Ní Laoire, managing director, Core Creative. “It’s an exciting time for Energia as the sector is at an important juncture. It is wonderful to have the opportunity to work with a brand that is committed to using innovation and emerging technologies to deliver better customer solutions. Energia has amazing brand stories to tell and we will work closely with the marketing team to bring these to life, helping deliver further growth for the brand in Ireland,” she says.