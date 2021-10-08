Wolfgang Digital Plans to Double Headcount and Turnover Within Three Years

With the growth in digital marketing and advertising showing no signs of abating, Wolfgang Digital is planning to double both its workforce and turnover from 60 to 120 and from €5m to €10m respectively over the next three years.

The agency which is headed up by Alan Coleman is looking to make 10 new hires before the end of the year and to facilitate its expansion the agency has doubled its Dublin 2 office space from 550m2 to 1100m2 and revamped it to enhance collaboration, learning and culture. According to Coleman, Wolfgang has embraced a hybrid work model with the roles will be split between the office and remote work.

“We had implemented remote working as a result of employee feedback in 2018. This means we have experience with pre-Covid hybrid working as well as Covid-enforced remote working. Our experience tells us that remote work has its advantages for autonomy and empowerment, while in-office work has its advantages for mastery and for culture. We’re enhancing our hybrid working policy to get the best of both worlds for our people and for our work. We aren’t asking people to come back to the office until 2022 and when we do come back our hybrid work policy will be shaped with ongoing feedback from the team,” says Coleman.

The agency’s current expansion is being driven by the amount of international work. According to Coleman, the agency has been named Google’s No 1 Search Partner and No 1 Shopping Partner in EMEA and this unique status pushed its international revenues to the €1m mark last year.

“Both award wins are testament to the work of the Wolfgang team”, explains Google Country Manager for Ireland, Helma Larkin. “Wolfgang are true partners to their clients, using their marketing expertise to find digital solutions that will help their clients achieve their business goals and drive bottom line growth.” she added.

“The reason we’ve grown to become Ireland’s largest independent digital marketing agency is simple; we make great digital marketers. We’ve a track record of taking people from trainee to trainer, trainee to award winner, and even trainee to MD. This focus on career acceleration has seen us listed as a Great Place To Work multiple times,” Coleman adds.