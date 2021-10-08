UM Ireland Retains JustEat Media Account

UM Ireland, the IPG-owned media agency, has held on to the Just Eat Takeaway.com media buying and planning account following a two-way global pitch that also involved Dentsu International.

UM will manage Just Eat Takeaway.com media accounts in 21 countries. UM’s sister agency, McCann Worldgroup is the incumbent on the creative account although it is understood that the UM remit may also include some above-the-line activity too.

“Just Eat Takeaway.com is a powerhouse brand and we’re delighted to be working with them in Ireland and internationally. Home Food Delivery is very much a part of everyone’s life these days – it’s a thriving sector and we look forward to building on the success achieved to date,” says Alan Daly, managing director of UM Ireland.

Outside of China, the online ordering platform is the largest in the world with revenues of €2.4bn in 2020. It is estimated that the company spent €370m on advertising and marketing in 2002. The American rapper and entertainer Snoop Dog has fronted many of the brand’s recent campaigns.