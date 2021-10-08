Rothco Wins Global Free Now Creative Pitch

Rothco, part Accenture Interactive, has won the global creative account for the multi-mobility platform Free Now, best known in Ireland for its taxi hailing service.

Rothco was selected after a number of other European agencies were invited to pitch for the business.

Free Now is Europe’s largest multi-service mobility platform and apart from taxis and private hired vehicles (PHVs), it also offers customers access to eScooters, car-sharing and eMopeds.

Rothco has a long-standing relationship with the company, having worked with the Hailo brand and delivering a number of creatively-awarded campaigns for it in the past.

“We are delighted to widen the scope of our relationship with Free Now and look forward to working together as a global partner as it continues its impressive growth. It is a fantastic customer experience brand with huge hunger and vision – values which we share with them,” says James Moore, agency director, Rothco.

“At Free Now, we are on a mission to empower smarter mobility decisions, helping people move freely and cities to thrive. We have very ambitious plans across Europe and with that we are excited to develop of first ever global campaign. Rothco showed a clear understanding of our challenges and presented us with a strategic and creative response that make them the perfect partner for our business,” adds Graeme Barnes, global director of brand, Free Now.