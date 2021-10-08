RED C Market Research Forms CX Partnership with Cemantica

RED C partners with Cemantica to provide full suite of CX solutions to brands around the world

The market research firm RED C, which is in the process of being acquired by Business Post Group, has entered into a partnership arrangement with Cemantica, a customer journey management platform that helps organization improve and deliver their customer experience (CX) programs.

RED C already has expertise in advising, setting up and running voice-of-consumer (VoC) programmes with specialised focus on delivering real insight to businesses and identifying where investment should be prioritised to improve CX.

With offices in Paris, Tel Aviv and Dubai, Cemantica offers a SaaS-based customer journey management platform that helps organizations around the world build, manage and deliver CX programs.

“We are really excited to partner with Cemantica to deliver best in class CX solutions to businesses both in Ireland and around the world. Having worked alongside Cemantica since 2020 and experiencing first-hand their great work and unique system capabilities, we really feel that this partnership will bring something new and dynamic to the market that will truly help businesses become and remain customer-centric.” Ciara Reilly, director, RED C

“Together, Cemantica and REC C are able to propose a full end-to-end CX value proposition including designing CX strategies, building persona profiles, mapping customer journeys and collecting real-time customer feedback generating a clear understanding of the customer moments of truth at every stage of the journey,” she adds.

“Our partnership is a key differentiator on the market delivering clear business directions and concrete CX insights to help organisations evolve over time and significantly improve their Customer Experience,” adds Eytan Hattem, Global CX Leader, Cemantica.