Ian McShane Departs from B&A After 15 Years

Ian McShane, one of the marketing industry’s best known figures has stepped down as executive chairman of market research firm B&A. McShane, who has been with B&A for the last 15 years, will remain on as non-executive chairman until the end of the year.

“Last month marked the anniversary of 15 wonderful years at B&A, and seemed like the ideal time to step away from my day to day involvement in the business,” he says.

“The agency has thankfully gone from strength to strength over the years, and will continue to thrive under the stewardship of Luke Reaper as MD and the recently strengthened management team. At a personal level, while I will of course miss working with the fantastic team at B&A, I am looking forward to exploring new adventures over the coming months and years, whatever they may be.”

One of the industry most experienced market research practitioners, McShane joined B&A in 2006, having previously worked as MD of TNS MRBI, now Ipsos MRBI. He also worked for AGB TAM which is now called TAM Ireland.

In advance of McShane’s official announcement about his departure, B&A has beefed up its board of directors and Clare Kavanagh has joined the market research firm from W5, where she was MD of W5, which was set up by Roddy Rowan and Gary Joyce. More recently B&A also appointed former RED C executive Jimmy Larsen to the board.