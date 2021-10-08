Huskies Overhears Londis Customers in New Campaign

Dublin agency, In the Company of Huskies has created a new campaign for the retail group Londis.

The new campaign “Overheard in Londis” reinforces that every Londis store owner listens to the needs of their local communities and stocks the shelves accordingly.

Directed by Irish film director Damien O’Donnell, this entertaining campaign features Liam and Des, the Londis Duo, hard at work to ensure customers have everything they need.

In the first ad, “Going Steady” Trevor and Dave discuss Trev’s plans to ask Aoife out. Londis staff Des and Liam listen to Trev’s various ideas for gifts, from the mundane to the bizarre, and deliver them to the shelf right beside Trevor. But it all goes wrong when Aoife arrives with her boyfriend.

In the second TV ad, “Competitive Shopping” we see mum Una on the hunt for pizza when Karen, the local busy-body, interferes. Karen remarks on Una’s decision at taking a shortcut for an easier life. As Una pretends her choice was a mistake, Londis staff Des and Liam stock the chill cabinet with increasingly healthier foods.

According to Damian Hanley, creative director, Huskies: “Our campaign for Londis was born out of data driven shopping insights and the knowledge that each Londis store has of their own community. From this, we created our idea that every display in Londis is a display of local knowledge.”

Conor Hayes, Londis sales director adds: “We’re really excited about this advertising campaign and through it we’re hoping to provide some enjoyable entertainment that will lift the moods of our customers. The Londis brand is centred on how our retailers are local like their customers and how their teams are driven to answer their customers’ needs, something we’ve tried to highlight and emphasise with this campaign”.

