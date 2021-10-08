Heineken’s Paula Conlon to Discuss Island’s Edge Insights at MII Marketing Breakfast

Paula Conlon, the marketing manager for the Heineken-owned Island’s Edge stout is the guest speaker at the next Marketing Breakfast which is hosted by the Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) in partnership with MCCP. The event will take place next Wednesday, October 13 at 10am.

Conlon will discuss the Island’s Edge journey of collaboration from the early innovation process all the way through to the recent launch. As it bids to take market share from Guinness, the Island’s Edge enjoyed successful soft launch two months ago in 300 pubs and continues to be rolled out nationwide to pubs, off-licences and retailers.

