Starcom Wins Grand Prix at the TAMIs 2021

Starcom, part of Core, picked up the Grand Prix at this year’s TAMIs, Ireland’s only TV planning awards.

Starcom won the coveted award for its work with the National Lottery and its “Back to Brand” strategy which also picked up the award for the Best Ongoing Use of TV. As the winner of the Grand Prix, Starcom will receive €100,000 worth of airtime.

Starcom also picked up the award in the Best Use of TV in a Crisis for its work with retailer SuperValu, as well as Core Sponsorship while it also won in the Best Use Short-Term Activation category, again for SuperValu for Food Inspiration on RTÉ. Meanwhile another Core agency the Spark Foundry picked up a special award for “Best Collaboration” for its work with the HSE using the power of TV as a lead medium during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Elsewhere the Best Use of TV Sponsorship award went to UM for its work with Just Eat and Winter Love Island while the Best Use of Innovation award went to PHD and Guinness for their work with Virgin Media Solutions and the successful Guinness Gogglebox Christmas Cracker.

Finally, the award for the Best Use of TV on a Small Budget went to Dogs Trust’s #SoldAPup, the campaign to stop the Illegal sale of dogs.