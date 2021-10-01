Record Media Partners with Her Sport for a Media First Magazine

Record Media, the production and publishing business set up by Richie Kelly and James Wynne, has teamed up with Her Sport to publish a quarterly magazine dedicated entirely to women’s sport. It what will be a media first in the Irish market, 40,000 copies of the magazine will be distributed free of charge with the Business Post on October 31.

Her Sport is Ireland’s only media platform dedicated to women in sport. Over the past two years it has set about redressing the underrepresentation of women’s sport in media (averaging 6%) to give young girls and women a platform to celebrate their achievements, share their stories and increase visibility, education, and support.

According to founder Niamh Tallon: “Her Sport magazine is our first venture into traditional media channels and allows us the opportunity to put women’s sports content into the hands of a highly influential readership from the Business Post. With contributions from Minister Catherine Martin and interviews with Ellen Keane, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Vera Pauw to name a few, we are excited to see how readers react to our content.”

Richie Kelly, CEO of Record Media adds: “We have been fans of the work Niamh and her team have been doing on Her Sport since its launch and are delighted to become their commercial solutions partner. This is a sports platform with enormous potential and a clear, meaningful purpose. We see Her Sport magazine as step one on our journey together and we are proud to be involved in this media-first initiative.”