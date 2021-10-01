MII & Onside to Unveil Latest Who Won Sponsorship Series

With the Irish sponsorship industry now firmly back on track after a difficult 2020, the Marketing Institute of Ireland, in association with the sponsorship consultancy Onside will be hosting an online webinar on October 21 at 10am to discuss the findings of their latest “Who Won Sponsorship” series of research reports which will look at the best sponsorship initiatives of summer 2021.

This year’s virtual event will host some of Europe’s most innovative minds in sponsorship and celebrate the success and creativity of stand-out sponsorships in an engaging round of talks and discussions.

Some of the speakers include Irish Paralympian and gold medal winner Ellen Keane, John Seiler, head of Coca Cola’s Europe Sports & Gaming Asset team; Peter Sherrard, chief executive of the Olympic Federation of Ireland and Declan McBennett, group head of sport, RTÉ.

In the run up to the even, the marketing community is also being invited to participate in the annual sponsorship survey and the results will be published on the day. To complete the MII/Onside survey click HERE

For more information on the event and to attend it, click HERE