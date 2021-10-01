Consumers Remain Cautious About Spending According to B&A Research

In its latest wave of consumer research, B&A notes that consumer confidence in August maintained summer highs but remained well below pre-Covid averages.

Currently consumer confidence is at -12; which is in line with July levels, but well below pre-Covid sentiment. Across consumer groups, females, the over 35’s and those living outside Dublin continue to be most cautious about the economy.

Across the measures tested, consumer attitudes towards the value of personal finances have continued to improve and intention to save also shows a very gradual improvement.

When it comes to the value of personal assets however consumers remain guarded, and an air of caution is evident with regards to spending.

Thus, the data suggests that despite some ‘reopening optimism’, Irish consumers with remain cautious for some time.

The survey results are based on a sample of 1,013 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing on this wave was conducted via B&A’s online omnibus from 19th -30th August 2021.

For more details and the full report or more information, please contact Anita Mullan: anita@banda.ie