Optimism Prevails But Concerns Still Linger in Latest Core Research

The pubs and restaurants are open again, sports grounds are back hosting fans, companies are welcoming staff back to the office and, overall and people are a lot more confident about re-engaging with society following the success of the vaccine uptake.

The latest Consumer Mindset research from Core shows that that 1.5m people are confident enough to re-engage with society and already 1.4m people have reconnected with friends by socialising with friends indoors in September. With nightclubs and indoor gigs set to reopen by October 22, 1.2m are looking forward to dancing indoors again.

While optimism prevails, some concerns still linger. Consumer confidence, for example, is still some way off 2019 levels and according to the research. “The plateau of confidence is based on the current level of people who remain unsure about whether Ireland can overcome the COVID-19 outbreak. While the majority (56%) of the population continue to be optimistic, 30% of the public say they are unsure. This uncertainty can translate into short-term rather than long-term consumer decision making and may remain for the rest of the year,” notes the research.

The Consumer Mindset research also notes that 50% of workers had already returned to the workplace or office before the official date while 26% plan to return over the next four weeks. Of those who have returned, 69% approve of how their employer has handled the COVID-19 situation. However 24% of workers say they are not yet ready to return to the workplace.

“This low level of concern about COVID-19 has not translated directly into consumer confidence as tracked by the KBC Consumer Sentiment Index. While the current level is in line with average confidence level of the past 25 years, we have yet to see an upward curve of confidence as many consumers remain focused on short-term return to school, work, college and daily life. With this in mind, we will begin to see consumers making more medium to long term decisions and plans over the next 6-12 months,” says Finian Murphy, marketing director Core.

“There’s also been a surge in the return of social norms and activities this month with over 1.4m people having already met friends for dinner or drinks indoors and a further 1.2m planning to. The pace at which Ireland’s vaccination rate has grown has clearly increased public confidence, as society continues to re-open. There is also evidence to suggest that the majority of workers are confident in returning to the workplace, particularly those who approve of how their employer has handled the COVID-19 situation. With up to three-quarters of the workforce saying they plan to return to the workplace in the next four weeks, people are looking forward to reconnecting with colleagues face to face,” Murphy says.

“That said, with the continued easing of restrictions, businesses and brands will need to acknowledge that people will be judging whether a ‘return to normal’ is a good thing for them or not, as we have seen varying levels of confidence, especially regarding the return to the workplace,” he concludes.

