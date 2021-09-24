New Digital Agency Aims to Create 30 Jobs

MWi, the recently launched digital agency headed up by Declan Kelly says it aims to create more than 30 new jobs over the next 18 months and revenues of more than €1.5m within its first year of trading.

The new agency has opened offices in the heart of Dublin’s creative and advertising sector on Baggot Street and has already joined the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI).

Declan Kelly is a former deputy managing director of Zenith and was with the agency since 2005. In July it was announced that he was leaving to head up MWi which was being established by the UK-based Mediaworks UK which has offices in Manchester, Newcastle, Leeds and Edinburgh. With a staff of 150, Mediaworks UK was set up 15 years ago by Brett Jacobson.

“There are huge opportunities for businesses in Ireland to really grasp the commercial opportunities that exist online. Mediaworks UK’s team has a culture and approach that is impossible not to admire and we’re very confident that some of Ireland’s most talented and enthusiastic digital, marketing and communications practitioners will want to be a part of what we’re trying to achieve here,” says Declan Kelly. “We’re on an aggressive recruitment and client acquisition drive. Our targets are ambitious but are based on a sound understanding of the opportunities that exist,” he adds.

Down through the years, Kelly has worked with a wide range of blue-chip clients including the IDA Ireland, Red Bull, The AA, League of Credit Unions, Dalata Hotel Group, PhoneWatch, Dublin Zoo, Circle K, Perrigo and Griffith College. For its part, Mediaworks UK counts the likes of Puma, Flogas, Miele, Cath Kidston and Metro Bank among its client base.

“We’re so excited to see Declan at the helm and finally get our doors open for business in Dublin. This has been long in the planning. I always envisaged Ireland as being our most natural first step for international expansion. We can’t wait to bring our digital expertise and understanding to the Irish market, but moreover start to attract some of the country’s finest talent to MWi,” says Brett Jacobson.