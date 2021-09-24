MII Webinar to Examine New Audio Trends and Research

The Marketing Institute (MII) has teamed up with Urbanmedia and Dentsu for Sound Affects 2: Audio Revival, a webinar that will explore the ever-changing and rapidly growing world of audio and the role it plays in the marketing mix.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 30 at 10am.

Brian McCarthy, sales director, Urban Media (pictured), Dael Wood, strategic consulting director, Dentsu and Claire O’Rourke, senior research lead, Dentsu will be on hand to discuss how people in Ireland are consuming audio content. As part of the discussion, the panellists will also discuss a robust quantitative study into recently formed listenership in addition to examining a new listener segmentation model.

The event is free to members of the Marketing Institute of Ireland.