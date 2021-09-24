Mediahuis Launches New Digital Offering Called Display Pro

Mediahuis, has launched a new propriety digital advertising product called Display Pro in response to increased demand for more sophisticated and effective digital advertising solutions.

A number of clients, including Renault, have already partnered with Mediahuis on the new product, commissioning Display Pro campaigns that will run across Independent.ie, BelfastTelegraph.co.uk and SundayWorld.com

According to Mediahuis, the Display Pro proposition offers advertisers “sophisticated targeting, unparallel brand safety, disruptive cross platform creative, in-campaign optimisation, and detailed post campaign analysis.”

According to Brian Sheehan, head of digital strategy & innovation: “We have worked hard to deliver what we feel is the most complete display advertising product in the market. We aimed to not just surpass our competition within publishing, but to exceed the capabilities of social media advertising. Given the sophisticated targeting, unparallel brand safety, guaranteed performance metrics, insight post campaign reporting and unique creative capabilities, we believe we have achieved this goal.”

He adds that the dedicated data and insight team builds audiences on first party behavioural data leveraging Oracle Grapeshot to create bespoke contextual segments which are further enhanced by the all-Ireland reach of the Mediahuis titles.

“Advertisers also have the reassurance that their brand is appearing in a safe and premium environment as each campaign is safeguarded with customised keywords, editorial tagging and sentiment targeting,” he adds.

As part of the offering, he also points out that the publisher’s creative studio and the digital innovation team can partner with brand teams to build “disruptive and effective campaigns and bespoke executions. All of which are subject to the rigour of Mediahuis in campaign optimisation ensuring they meet both internal quality standards and client expectations; all campaigns are guaranteed on site viewability of 82%. “