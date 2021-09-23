Winners of Inaugural Effie Awards Ireland 2021 Announced

A total of seven Gold, 12 Silver and 12 Bronze Effies were awarded across 22 categories at the inaugural Effie Awards Ireland 2021 which hosted online by IAPI this week.

Presented by TV personality Jennifer Zamparelli, the awards celebrate the most effective Irish marketing and advertising campaigns chosen from nearly 100 entries.

Among the Gold awards winners were Boys+ Girls, Core, The Brill Building, Mother London, The Public House and Bonfire.

Boys+Girls and Core jointly picked up Gold in the Business-to-Business category for Three’s “The Connected Island.” In addition, Boys+Girls, in collaboration with PHD Media also won Gold for ŠKODA’s “The Power of One Little Word” campaign.

Meanwhile The Brill Building, the agency founded by Roisin Keown with Dan Henson and Peter Snodden picked up two Golds in the inaugural awards, both of which were for Breakthrough Cancer Research.

The other Gold awards went to The Public House for its work with EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum while Bonfire’s “You are Not Alone” campaign for the charity ALONE, also picked up a Gold.

The final Gold went to Mother London for its entry “It’s a Treat. The 5 Year Turnaround Story” for Baileys Irish Cream.

Silver Effies, meanwhile, went to Publicis Dublin, In the Company of Huskies, TBWA\Dublin, Folk Wunderman Thompson, McCann Manchester, MediaCom, Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, Carat, Core, The Brill Building and Boys + Girls. ( A full list of all winners is below).

“The introduction of the Effie Programme to Ireland is a significant step for IAPI and the industry because they go to the very heart of the advertising business. They are proven over 50 years and are the only worldwide standard awards in creative effectiveness,” says Damian Devaney, chairman of the judging panel

“Having proven examples of how the craft of creativity can demonstrably impact a company’s performance is what makes this whole industry tick. I’ve been passionate about proving the importance of what agencies do for over 20 years,” he says.

“Effie Awards are designed to illuminate as clearly and professionally as possible great examples of that in practice to the same standard across the world,” he adds.

According to Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI: “The Effie Programme is more than the awards themselves. The process of entering; taking part in the judging; receiving verbatim jury feedback; having a bank of effectiveness cases to research within our own country – all of these things create a centre of learning for the Irish Marketing & Advertising industry.

We should be so proud of the positive impact we have on the Irish Economy and now, through Effies, we have case studies that prove it. Brands and agencies are working together every day to build businesses; launch new products; carry out social change for good; raise donations for worthy charities and sell products to willing consumers.”

The Effie Awards Ireland were sponsored by RTÉ Media Sales, An Post Commerce, Pluto, Wide Eye Media and Twitter.

And the winners are……….

FMCG / Petcare & Homewares

BRONZE

Entry Title: The Welcome In-Between

Brand: Jacob’s

Lead Agency: Havas Dublin

SILVER

Entry Title: Convincing the Irish to Drink No-alcohol Beer

Brand: Heineken 0.0

Lead Agencies: Publicis Dublin & Core

Crisis Response/Critical Pivot

BRONZE

Entry Title: You are not alone. The lifeline support line.

Brand: ALONE

Lead Agency: Bonfire

BRONZE

Entry Title: Saving Lives At The Speed of COVID

Brand: Health Service (HSE / Dept. of Health)

Lead Agencies: Core & TBWA Dublin

SILVER

Entry Title: Every Donation is an Intervention

Brand: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul

Lead Agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom

Business to Business

GOLD

Entry Title: The Connected Island

Brand: Three Ireland

Lead Agencies: Boys + Girls & Core

IT, Telecoms & Consumer Electronics

SILVER

Entry Title: Busting myths by connecting islands

Brand: Three Ireland

Lead Agencies: Core & Boys + Girls

Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good

BRONZE

Entry Title: Proving compassion has no borders – The Trócaire Story

Brand: Trócaire

Lead Agency: Core

BRONZE

Entry Title: Remember the Rainbow

Brand: BeLonG To

Lead Agency: In the Company of Huskies

SILVER

Entry Title: Address Point; postal service for the homeless community

Brand: An POST

Lead Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson

SILVER

Entry Title: Every Donation is an Intervention

Brand: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul

Lead Agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom

Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel and Gaming

GOLD

Entry Title: A little museum taking on big stereotypes

Brand: EPIC, The Irish Emigration Museum

Lead Agency: The Public House

Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both)

SILVER

Entry Title: Swap & Save 2.0

Brand: Aldi Ireland

Lead Agency: McCann Manchester

Public Service, Government & Utilities

BRONZE

Entry Title: Making The Potato Sexy Again

Brand: Bord Bia

Lead Agency: BBDO Dublin

BRONZE

Entry Title: You are not alone. The lifeline support line.

Brand: ALONE

Lead Agency: Bonfire

BRONZE

Entry Title: PUTTING POWER BEHIND THE BRAND

Brand: Energia

Lead Agencies: Boys + Girls & dentsu X

SILVER

Entry Title: Ireland vs COVID-19. How public service

communications played an extraordinary role in Ireland’s COVID response

Brand: Health Service (HSE / Dept. of Health)

Lead Agencies: Core & TBWA Dublin

SILVER

Entry Title: Every Donation is an Intervention

Brand: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul

Lead Agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom

GOLD

Entry Title: The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t

Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research

Lead Agency: The Brill Building

New Product or Service Introduction

BRONZE

Entry Title: Making Waves In The Drinks Category

Brand: ROCKSHORE

Lead Agency: BBDO Dublin

Finance & Insurance Services

BRONZE

Entry Title: Live Your Best Second Life

Brand: Standard Life Ireland

Lead Agency: Publicis

Small Budget (less than €50k)

BRONZE

Entry Title: Sleeping Flags; a small action with massive impact

Brand: Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann (O.N.E)

Lead Agency: Rothco Accenture Interactive

GOLD

Entry Title: You are not alone. The lifeline support line.

Brand: ALONE

Lead Agency: Bonfire

GOLD

Entry Title: The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t

Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research

Lead Agency: The Brill Building

Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness

SILVER

Entry Title: The Darkness Into Light Sunrise Appeal

Brand: Electric Ireland

Lead Agency: Rothco Accenture Interactive & Core

Topical Marketing (Current Events)

SILVER

Entry Title: Reframing value in a Pandemic: How Vodafone stayed on top during a race to the bottom

Brand: Vodafone

Lead Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson & Carat

SILVER

Entry Title: The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t

Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research

Lead Agency: The Brill Building

Sustained Effectiveness

BRONZE

Entry Title: Establishing a youth brand in Ireland’s competitive telco market

Brand: Vodafone

Lead Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson

SILVER

Entry Title: Getting the nation sending love again at Christmas

Brand: An Post

Lead Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson

GOLD

Entry Title: THE POWER OF ONE LITTLE WORD

Brand: ŠKODA

Lead Agencies: Boys + Girls, PHD Media

GOLD

Entry Title: It’s a Treat! The 5 Year Turnaround Story

Brand: Baileys

Lead Agency: Mother London