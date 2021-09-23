Winners of Inaugural Effie Awards Ireland 2021 Announced

A total of seven Gold, 12 Silver and 12 Bronze Effies were awarded across 22 categories at the inaugural Effie Awards Ireland 2021 which hosted online by IAPI this week.
Presented by TV personality Jennifer Zamparelli, the awards celebrate the most effective Irish marketing and advertising campaigns chosen from nearly 100 entries.
Among the Gold awards winners were Boys+ Girls, Core, The Brill Building, Mother London, The Public House and Bonfire.
Boys+Girls and Core jointly picked up Gold in the Business-to-Business category for Three’s “The Connected Island.” In addition, Boys+Girls, in collaboration with PHD Media also won Gold for ŠKODA’s “The Power of One Little Word” campaign.
Meanwhile The Brill Building, the agency founded by Roisin Keown with Dan Henson and Peter Snodden picked up two Golds in the inaugural awards, both of which were for Breakthrough Cancer Research.
The other Gold awards went to The Public House for its work with EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum while Bonfire’s “You are Not Alone” campaign for the charity ALONE, also picked up a Gold.
The final Gold went to Mother London for its entry “It’s a Treat. The 5 Year Turnaround Story” for Baileys Irish Cream.
Silver Effies, meanwhile, went to Publicis Dublin, In the Company of Huskies, TBWA\Dublin, Folk Wunderman Thompson, McCann Manchester, MediaCom, Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, Carat, Core, The Brill Building and Boys + Girls. ( A full list of all winners is below).
“The introduction of the Effie Programme to Ireland is a significant step for IAPI and the industry because they go to the very heart of the advertising business. They are proven over 50 years and are the only worldwide standard awards in creative effectiveness,” says Damian Devaney, chairman of the judging panel
“Having proven examples of how the craft of creativity can demonstrably impact a company’s performance is what makes this whole industry tick. I’ve been passionate about proving the importance of what agencies do for over 20 years,” he says.
“Effie Awards are designed to illuminate as clearly and professionally as possible great examples of that in practice to the same standard across the world,” he adds.
According to Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI: “The Effie Programme is more than the awards themselves. The process of entering; taking part in the judging; receiving verbatim jury feedback; having a bank of effectiveness cases to research within our own country – all of these things create a centre of learning for the Irish Marketing & Advertising industry.
We should be so proud of the positive impact we have on the Irish Economy and now, through Effies, we have case studies that prove it. Brands and agencies are working together every day to build businesses; launch new products; carry out social change for good; raise donations for worthy charities and sell products to willing consumers.”
The Effie Awards Ireland were sponsored by RTÉ Media Sales, An Post Commerce, Pluto, Wide Eye Media and Twitter.
And the winners are……….
FMCG / Petcare & Homewares
BRONZE
Entry Title: The Welcome In-Between
Brand: Jacob’s
Lead Agency: Havas Dublin
SILVER
Entry Title: Convincing the Irish to Drink No-alcohol Beer
Brand: Heineken 0.0
Lead Agencies: Publicis Dublin & Core
Crisis Response/Critical Pivot
BRONZE
Entry Title: You are not alone. The lifeline support line.
Brand: ALONE
Lead Agency: Bonfire
BRONZE
Entry Title: Saving Lives At The Speed of COVID
Brand: Health Service (HSE / Dept. of Health)
Lead Agencies: Core & TBWA Dublin
SILVER
Entry Title: Every Donation is an Intervention
Brand: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul
Lead Agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom
Business to Business
GOLD
Entry Title: The Connected Island
Brand: Three Ireland
Lead Agencies: Boys + Girls & Core
IT, Telecoms & Consumer Electronics
SILVER
Entry Title: Busting myths by connecting islands
Brand: Three Ireland
Lead Agencies: Core & Boys + Girls
Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good
BRONZE
Entry Title: Proving compassion has no borders – The Trócaire Story
Brand: Trócaire
Lead Agency: Core
BRONZE
Entry Title: Remember the Rainbow
Brand: BeLonG To
Lead Agency: In the Company of Huskies
SILVER
Entry Title: Address Point; postal service for the homeless community
Brand: An POST
Lead Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson
SILVER
Entry Title: Every Donation is an Intervention
Brand: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul
Lead Agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom
Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel and Gaming
GOLD
Entry Title: A little museum taking on big stereotypes
Brand: EPIC, The Irish Emigration Museum
Lead Agency: The Public House
Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both)
SILVER
Entry Title: Swap & Save 2.0
Brand: Aldi Ireland
Lead Agency: McCann Manchester
Public Service, Government & Utilities
BRONZE
Entry Title: Making The Potato Sexy Again
Brand: Bord Bia
Lead Agency: BBDO Dublin
BRONZE
Entry Title: You are not alone. The lifeline support line.
Brand: ALONE
Lead Agency: Bonfire
BRONZE
Entry Title: PUTTING POWER BEHIND THE BRAND
Brand: Energia
Lead Agencies: Boys + Girls & dentsu X
SILVER
Entry Title: Ireland vs COVID-19. How public service
communications played an extraordinary role in Ireland’s COVID response
Brand: Health Service (HSE / Dept. of Health)
Lead Agencies: Core & TBWA Dublin
SILVER
Entry Title: Every Donation is an Intervention
Brand: Society of Saint Vincent de Paul
Lead Agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom
GOLD
Entry Title: The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t
Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research
Lead Agency: The Brill Building
New Product or Service Introduction
BRONZE
Entry Title: Making Waves In The Drinks Category
Brand: ROCKSHORE
Lead Agency: BBDO Dublin
Finance & Insurance Services
BRONZE
Entry Title: Live Your Best Second Life
Brand: Standard Life Ireland
Lead Agency: Publicis
Small Budget (less than €50k)
BRONZE
Entry Title: Sleeping Flags; a small action with massive impact
Brand: Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann (O.N.E)
Lead Agency: Rothco Accenture Interactive
GOLD
Entry Title: You are not alone. The lifeline support line.
Brand: ALONE
Lead Agency: Bonfire
GOLD
Entry Title: The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t
Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research
Lead Agency: The Brill Building
Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness
SILVER
Entry Title: The Darkness Into Light Sunrise Appeal
Brand: Electric Ireland
Lead Agency: Rothco Accenture Interactive & Core
Topical Marketing (Current Events)
SILVER
Entry Title: Reframing value in a Pandemic: How Vodafone stayed on top during a race to the bottom
Brand: Vodafone
Lead Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson & Carat
SILVER
Entry Title: The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t
Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research
Lead Agency: The Brill Building
Sustained Effectiveness
BRONZE
Entry Title: Establishing a youth brand in Ireland’s competitive telco market
Brand: Vodafone
Lead Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson
SILVER
Entry Title: Getting the nation sending love again at Christmas
Brand: An Post
Lead Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson
GOLD
Entry Title: THE POWER OF ONE LITTLE WORD
Brand: ŠKODA
Lead Agencies: Boys + Girls, PHD Media
GOLD
Entry Title: It’s a Treat! The 5 Year Turnaround Story
Brand: Baileys
Lead Agency: Mother London