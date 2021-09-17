TBWA\Dublin & SEAI join forces to ‘Discover A New World of Comfort’

TBWA\Dublin has created a new campaign for the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) to highlight the benefits of home energy upgrades.

Dramatically improving the energy efficiency of Ireland’s homes is a major goal for SEAI. Older homes in particular can be transformed to be remarkably more comfortable, and this is made more affordable for homeowners thanks to the Government grants SEAI offer.

For the team at TBWA\Dublin, this increased comfort was best expressed by those that experienced home energy upgrades for themselves – the ornaments inhabiting older homes.

According to copywriter Martin Corcoran: “Testimonials are a really effective way of demonstrating improved comfort. But they’re not very interesting. When we looked at the types of homes that would benefit most however, we found unlimited charm in the miscellaneous ornaments that decorate older Irish houses. Giving a voice to these lovable householders offered us a way to create a fun and engaging campaign that was still hardworking.”

With a wealth of inspiration to draw on, TBWA\Dublin worked with Piranha Bar to develop a charming set of ornamental characters inhabiting a typical Irish home. Combining the CGI elements with real world footage was orchestrated by director Richard Chaney. Borrowing cues from popular mockumentaries also allowed the team to bring in a range of different accents and personalities to the 30 second TVC. And these characters will also come to life across DOOH, display, social and radio.

“The team at TBWA\Dublin have thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with the SEAI on the development of the consumer facing messaging for this important initiative, which will not only contribute significantly to the achievement of the Climate Action Plan targets, but result in more comfortable homes for many. The process was very much insight lead, and conveyed through a creative delivery that is charming, relatable and informative,” Amy Satelle, senior account manager, TBWA\Dublin

Tom Halpin, Head of Communications at SEAI adds: “The insights and objectives were really clear from the off. This really hard working oozes creativity and fun that’ll maximise its appeal to the widest audiences, precisely what we needed. We loved the whole process and working with the brilliant teams at TBWA\Dublin, Mindshare Carr and Dept on this integrated campaign.”

Credits:

Client: SEAI

Tom Halpin – Head of Communications

Susan Andrews – Campaign Manager

TBWA\Dublin

Executive Creative Director: Des Creedon

Creative Director: Niall Staines

Art Director: Leona Smyth

Copywriter: Martin Corcoran

Agency Producer: Adam Sherry

Account Director: Niamh McDermott

Senior Account Director: Amy Satelle

Account Manager: Keifa Murray

Strategy Director: Aleesha Tully

Social Media & Content Manager: Amy Tumelty

Studio Manager: David Piquenot

Senior Designer: Joe Collins

Designer: Chelsey Morris

Post Production: Piranha Bar

Director: Richard Chaney

Producer: Aileen Heavey

Lead 3D: Cormac Kelly

Director at Mutiny, Mark Richards

VO Artists: Aisling Kearns, Manus Halligan, Helen Norton, Steve Gunn

Photographer: Eoin Holland

Media Agency: Mindshare

Business Director: Finola Geraghty

Senior Account Manager: David Duffy