Out \ Look : The Latest OOH Trends & Developments

Sophie Hamilton, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home.

Media Views

Recent research conducted independently on our behalf by Ipsos MRBI reveals that Out of Home is the advertising channel that Dubliners feel most positive towards. The ‘Media Views’ study shows that more than three quarters (77%) of the representative sample of 300 16-54 year olds describe their attitude towards OOH advertising as positive. So called ‘traditional’ media such as Outdoor, Print and TV score far better in terms of positivity than online, VOD or mobile.

In general, younger age groups are more positively disposed to all media than older age groups. Positivity towards OOH advertising peaks among 16-24s, at 84%. This age group is the highest for Cinema, Radio, TV and Online also.

Outdoor carries universal appeal, with no difference in levels of positivity between genders and the highest percentage score among every age group. In the case of almost every other medium researched, females are significantly more positive towards advertising than males. The only exceptions are newspapers and direct mail.

Much to Admire in Cycle 19

Cycle 19 was one of the busiest cycles of the past 18 months and an array of impressive campaigns caught the eye over the past few weeks. The breadth of brands and categories on display in the cycle is reflective of an ever-improving story for the medium in the second half of 2021. Another sign of the times is the appearance of Ineos Hygienics on billboards, advertising their range of hand sanitizers and reflecting the heightened awareness of the category among consumers. More traditional OOH brands and categories are well represented also. SuperValu has a ‘winning’ campaign appearing on formats including T-Sides, 48 Sheets and Digital Bridges. A bus shelter wrap is among the formats that Irish Life is utilising to convey a trust message – appropriate given high levels of public trust in the OOH medium. Carlsberg’s creative is highly effective on Digital Kiosks.

Nestlé continue their commitment to only using 100% recycled paper on Irish OOH campaigns with their latest Kit Kat 6 Sheets. Domestic matters are sure to be on the minds of grocery shoppers and ICS Mortgages are communicating with key decision makers via Tesco Live. Cycle 19 also saw Disney+ promote its latest hit series, Only Murders In The Building and a rather longer established media brand, The Irish Times, are back on Outdoor with clear and concise messaging.

Evolving Creative is More Memorable

A recent study by research company Neuro-Insight for Australian Digital Outdoor media company QMS into the effect of different OOH creative approaches has revealed that Digital Out of Home creative that evolves has a 38% higher impact than static creative after five days. The study reveals that long-term memory encoding, critical for campaign effectiveness, continues to grow in response among those exposed to the evolving creative.

Spanning 30 creatives across 15 categories, one of the strongest performing campaigns in the study harnessed the capabilities of Digital OOH (DOOH) with a simple creative change that displayed the day of the week matched with the live temperature at the time, to deliver an 18% stronger result than the average DOOH campaign.

In addition, the research also revealed that whilst static creative works well at providing brands with continuity or branding objectives, evolving the creative message enables brands to more effectively communicate new information and therefore add more layers to a campaign.

“The ground-breaking study opens up a new understanding in the world of neuroscience.” – Peter Pynta, Neuro-Insight Chief Executive Officer

“For the first time, we can now scientifically prove that static images on OOH or DOOH do a great job at reminding audiences. But with evolving creative, campaigns can start to maximise their frequency with small changes to the creative helping to establish or build new memories to enhance a campaign’s performance. These changes can be as simple as a colour change, or copy updating each day.”

This research from Australia reflects ‘The Moments of Truth’ research study that we introduced to this market in summer 2020. It proved the additional effectiveness of digital OOH campaigns that are contextually relevant on account of factors such as location, time or weather. Our Liveposter platform, which serves Dynamic OOH advertising across multiple networks, allows brands to deliver the right message at the right time, not the same message all the time.

On the Move

TomTom’s Traffic Index is reporting yearly highs for congestion levels in the three main cities with rush hour delays approaching or surpassing those witnessed in 2019.

Tuesday’s congestion in Dublin averaged a recent high of 43%, just 2% off same week in 2019. For weekdays this increases to 47.4%. The severest rush hour congestion witnessed this week was at 8am on Wednesday at 89%, up 19% points on last year. An 89% congestion level means that a 30-minute trip in the capital took 26.7 minutes longer than it would during baseline uncongested conditions.

In Cork last week’s congestion level of 40% was 18% higher than 2019. Last Friday was the most congested of the year at 58% peaking at 4pm at 119%. The picture is similar in Limerick – last week’s congestion level of 36% was 20% higher than 2019. Last Thursday was the most congested of the year at 46% peaking at 5pm at 74%.

We are most definitely on the move in Ireland and we expect this upward trend to continue as the reopening of offices gathers pace in the coming weeks.