Orlaith Ryan Appointed as Sky Ireland’s New Chief Commercial Officer

Sky Ireland has appointed Orlaith Ryan as its chief commercial officer, having previously been Sky Ireland’s customer director for the last five years.

Prior to joining Sky Ireland, she held various customer and marketing roles in Vodafone and Aviva, and most recently was managing director of FTI Consulting, where she led the company’s consumer practice.

In her new role as chief commercial officer, she will have overall commercial responsibility for Sky TV, Sky Broadband, Sky Sports, Sports Extra, Sky Cinema and TV Products. She will also oversee the marketing, CVM, wholesale & product Delivery, customer experience, customer insights, trading performance and homes teams.

“Orlaith has been an integral member of the Sky Ireland team, since she joined us in 2016. Her vast industry experience has been a real asset to our business, and over the past five years, she has spearheaded the ongoing growth and development of Sky in Ireland. I am proud to announce Orlaith’s appointment as Chief Commercial Officer and I wish her continued success in her new role,” says JD Buckley, CEO of Sky Ireland.

“I have hugely enjoyed being part of the Sky Ireland team for the last five years. It is an exciting, innovative company that puts people first and continues to be a market leader. Connecting our customers to the best entertainment, sports, news, arts and to our own award-winning original content is key to our success and I look forward to fulfilling that vision in my new role,” adds Ryan.