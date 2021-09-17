MediaCom Bags FoodMarble as Springboard’s First Irish Account

The GroupM agency MediaCom Ireland has added the health tech company, FoodMarble to its client list following a competitive pitch process.

FoodMarble enables users to track their digestive health through its portable breath testing device, AIRE. MediaCom Ireland will work with FoodMarble to optimise performance across the company’s paid digital media, as well as building out an expansive view on media testing across a broader communications ecosystem.

The announcement is a significant one for both companies, as FoodMarble is also the first Irish company to utilise MediaCom’s new Springboard offering. The new division offers emerging companies and SMEs the knowledge and operational resources of a large media agency, coupled with the speed and agility needed for early-stage businesses.

Last year FoodMarble closed a seed investment round of around €2.1m, led by Business Venture Partners (BVP) with participation from VCs including SOSV, Breed Reply, Delta Partners, Enterprise Ireland. The funding will support continued expansion into new markets, research and development projects, as well as the further development of FoodMarble AIRE, the world’s first personal digestive tracker.

According to Simon Kennett, chief client offficer, MediaCom Ireland: “We are hugely excited at the opportunity to work with FoodMarble, at such a pivotal moment in their business growth plan – they are a super ambitious team, with a genuinely ground breaking product in the digital health space, and we cannot wait to work with them to make a difference to their business ”.

Mandy Hennebry. VP Marketing, FoodMarble, adds: “Here at FoodMarble we know from talking to our consumers the huge difference that our device can make to their wellbeing. So as we look to extend our product availability footprint across the globe so more people can experience the difference, we were particularly impressed with the Springboard team at MediaCom whose tools, strategic and performance marketing experience and impressive agility means that we will be able to grow our business at pace through intelligent optimisation, learning at pace, and a client + agency partnership that will grow as we do”