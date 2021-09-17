Leading Keynote Speakers Lined Up for Ireland’s Top Sustainability Summit

Jane McDaid, the founder of Thinkhouse, Jonathan Wise, co-founder of Purpose Disrupters and Martina L. Cheung, president of S&P Global Market Intelligence are just some of the keynote speakers lined up for the inaugural SX21 Sustainability Summit, a three day event which will take place next week, September 21-23.

Other well-known speakers include Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet; Tom Szaky, CEO of TerraCycle and Loop; Thomas Kolster, international sustainability speaker and author and Mikaela Loach, climate justice activist.

“The SX21 line-up just keeps getting better, we’re so thrilled to have these incredible minds join us for what is sure to be an amazing summit. The 3-day online broadcast is all about innovation, inspiration, fun and education featuring some of the world’s top brands, global thought leaders, non-profits, experts, young activists and practitioners,” says Gavin Downes, SX21.

“Our aim at SX21 was to boast a diverse and balanced line-up of speakers. We value diversity and inclusivity, and we want this event to be accessible to all, and I think we’ve managed to accomplish that. We’re bringing together a lot of strong, inspiring female speakers to ensure there is a gender mix at the event,” adds Emma O’Farrell.

A total of 75 speakers will participate during the three day event which will also include a number of fire-side chats, music and panel discussions. Tickets for the event cost €59 with student tickets costing €29, including booking fees.

To find out more about SX21 and to book tickets click HERE