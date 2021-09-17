Irish Times Rolls Out New Brand Advertising Campaign

The Irish Times has launched a new advertising campaign that highlights its “always on” positioning.
The new campaign was created in collaboration with agency partners Owens DDB, phd and Behaviour & Attitudes and it will run across outdoor, radio, digital in addition to podcast and streaming platforms Acast and Spotify.
“One of the key campaign objectives is to engage a younger reader and with that in mind the campaign is bold, fresh, colourful and confident,” says John Gildea, Owens DDB.
“We cast people who reflected modern Ireland and commissioned photographer Barry McCall to convey a sense of warmth and engagement,” adds Tania Meighan, head of marketing, Irish Times.
She says the call to action is simple and rooted in a brand truth: ‘You know better…because you get IT’. The dual meaning of ‘IT’ being of course both The Irish Times, alluded to with the visual identity of its app, and the deeper understanding by the audience of how life in the real world works.
