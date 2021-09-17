Huskies & Smurfit Kappa Shortlisted for Effie Awards UK

With the countdown to the Effie Awards Ireland next week well underway, In the Company of Huskies and client Smurfit Kappa have been nominated in the sustained success category in the Effie UK awards.

The entry ‘Boxing our way from the storeroom to the boardroom’ shows how a new brand vision and bold creative approach smashed all expectations. Eschewing the traditional narrative of price and efficiency, this long term campaign positioned paper packaging as a growth driver, a sustainable solution and a strategic imperative resulting in significant brand and sales uplifts.

Commenting on the shortlist, Jonathan Forrest, CEO of the agency, says

‘Our global work for Smurfit Kappa appears in over 36 countries worldwide. It’s great to see it nominated in the UK, as one of only three campaigns, delivering the most sustained success over the last three years, and in the most sought-after category of the awards. This is typical of the kind of client partnership we love to develop in Huskies and the business results we work tirelessly to deliver for our clients.’

The overall winners of the UK Effies will be announced on October 7, 2021.