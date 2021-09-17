An Post Showcases Its Sustainability Credentials with New Campaign

An Post has launched a new cross-platform campaign to showcase its sustainability credentials.

An Post and Folk Wunderman Thompson have launched the ‘Living Leaves a Mark’ creative campaign cementing the organisation’s sustainability credentials.

The campaign- which will run across TV, outdoor, press, digital and social – highlights “the big and small steps” that An Post has taken to become a pioneer in sustainability and its commitment to the community it serves.

According to the company, in recent years its commitment to leaving a positive mark has been significant, with the organisation rolling out Ireland’s largest electric fleet to deliver sustainable e-commerce with zero emissions. In addition it has also set up the Green Hub to help people transform their homes for greener living while at a community level post men and women checking in on the elderly and vulnerable in their communities. Some have even turned their hands to bee-keeping.

According to Enda Kelly, managing director, Folk Wunderman Thompson: “Now more than ever we need leaders that are thinking about the growth of their organisation with sustainability front of mind. An Post takes its commitment to sustainability incredibly seriously, and this campaign hopefully illustrates how An Post is striving to leave a positive and sustainable mark on the communities that it serves in every corner of Ireland.”

“At An Post, we recognise that our operations impact every county, community, household and business in Ireland. We are one of the largest employers, maintain one of the largest fleets in Ireland and we have the largest retail network in the country. We are committed to having a positive environmental and social impact with equality for all thus securing a more sustainable future for generations to come. We believe in enabling and making it easier for consumers to live more sustainably too. The Green Hub, a one stop shop for home energy upgrades with Ireland’s lowest green loan rate is one such example. The ‘Living Leaves a Mark’ campaign brings together the many strands of An Post’s sustainability programme across doing, enabling and caring, guiding us to be better ancestors for generations to come,” adds Debbie Byrne, managing director of An Post Retail.

