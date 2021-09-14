Eamon Fitzpatrick to Step Down as MD of IPG Mediabrands

One of the country’s top media professionals Eamon Fitzpatrick is stepping down as managing director of IPG Mediabrands Ireland. Fitzpatrick has been managing director of IPG for the past seven and a half years and is leaving in October to pursue a new “business opportunity.”

During his time as MD of IPG Mediabrands he has overseen the growth of the group which includes Initiative and UM Ireland. During his tenure, both revenues and staff numbers have increased while it has also been successful in retaining and winning new accounts.

Fitzpatrick is a well-known and well liked media professional having worked for the likes of Today FM, where he was commercial director, and the Irish Times, where he was advertising and business to business director for a little over four years. He joined IPG Mediabrands in January 2014.

“It’s never easy deciding to leave a business where you’ve invested so much of yourself and have great colleagues. However, with a new opportunity for me on the horizon and a great team in place to take over, it feels like the right time to pass the baton on,” says Fitzpatrick.

“I have loved my time in IPG, and I am so proud of our achievements, I have made great friends along the way while having the chance to work on some of the world’s best brands. It has been a real career highlight and I want to thank all the team for all their hard work and brilliance,” he adds.

Following his departure, senior leaders Sylvia Cawley, managing director of Initiative Ireland and Alan Daly, managing director of UM Ireland will continue to drive the business forward. The Ireland agency will remain autonomous and, as part of the continental network will continue, as before, to report to EMEA HQ in London.

Sylvia Cawley, managing director of Initiative Ireland and Alan Daly, managing director of UM Ireland said:” We are committed to ensuring the growth and development of IPG Mediabrands Ireland and have so much potential for connecting brands with consumers via data insights, cultural relevance and some of the best media and marketing tools available in the world. Our single goal remains the same, as always-namely, to help our clients grow.

“Exemplary client service remains very much part of the company DNA and our team is already looking forward to the opportunities ahead with new campaigns in the offing and new business pitches under way. We thank Eamon for his invaluable stewardship, support and encouragement and wish him the very best for the future,” they say.

“Sylvia and Alan are wonderful, talented leaders of a team driven by creativity, collaboration, innovation and ambition – I look forward to following their story and wish them endless success,” Fitzpatrick concludes.