Mindshare Retains Unilever’s Irish Media Business Following Global Review

Following one of the biggest global media reviews in recent years – estimated to be worth €2.8bn- the GroupM agency Mindshare has retained a large chunk of the Unilever media account, including Ireland and the UK.

The manufacturer of well known brands like Dove, Persil, Hellmann’s, Knorr, Cif, Ben & Jerry’s and Surf called a review of its global agency roster earlier this year. As part of that review Mindshare retained the business in Ireland, the UK, Netherlands and Belgium, the Nordics, Italy, Eastern Europe, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka as well as markets in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Media agencies including PHD, Havas Media and Initiative handle media buying and planning in other countries like Germany, Austria, Spain, France, Russia, Australia and New Zealand.

Mindshare has been working with Unilever in Ireland for 18 years

“We are delighted to maintain our long standing relationship with Unilever and their portfolio of iconic brands here in Ireland and to be able to continue the excellent, ground breaking and award-winning work that we have delivered together over the past 18 years,” says Bill Kinlay, CEO of GroupM Ireland.