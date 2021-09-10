Havas Rolls Out New Campaign for Stout Brand Island’s Edge

Heineken Ireland has kicked off a national campaign to promote its new stout brand, Island’s Edge.

The new campaign was created by Havas Dublin and the TVC brings to life the brand story, which “profiles people at Ireland’s urban edges, depicting where bold new ideas are born. The TVC also brings to life the Irish entrepreneurial spirit; where the progress of the city meets the force of the sea and where the familiar evolves into something new, and anything is possible.”

The TVC was directed by Richard Chaney and produced by Piranha Bar. A geo-targeted digital campaign, out of home digital and print, social and trade marketing executions will underpin the TVC.

According to creative director, Adrian Fitz-Simon, Havas Dublin: “We’ve worked closely with Heineken Ireland throughout the fascinating process of creating a new stout brand, from identity and packaging to through-the-line assets for the launch. The fact it all happened during the challenges of the pandemic makes it all the more satisfying now it’s finally out there. Our friends in Piranha Bar went above and beyond to produce the TV ad which depicts smooth transitions between our cities’ urban edges and the refreshing force of the sea. The combined team met recently to drink Island’s Edge in an actual pub and I can report it is indeed unexpectedly refreshing and totally delicious!”

“Finally, after two years we can tell the nation about Island’s Edge, a progressive brand and refreshing product born out of lockdown by a small but dedicated team at Heineken Ireland. We’re so proud of this Island’s Edge stout and it’s creation and we are confident that this marketing campaign will help us win the hearts, minds and palettes of a new generation of stout drinkers. Everyone at Heineken Ireland is getting behind this product, and it’s exciting now to see it come to life visually on screens, in print and through social content across all of the edges of Ireland, where the city meet the sea,” adds Paula Conlon, Marketing Manager for Island’s Edge

Island’s Edge joins the brewery’s portfolio including Heineken®, Heineken® 0.0, Orchard Thieves, Birra Moretti, Desperados, Tiger, Coors, Fosters, Sol, Beamish & Murphy’s Stout, Pure Piraña and our range of specialty beers, including Lagunitas.

Credits:

Client: Heineken Ireland

Marketing Manager: Paula Conlon

Marketing Director: Wojciech Bogusz

Managing Director: Maarten Schuurman

Creative Agency: Havas Dublin

Media Agency: Red Star

PR & Advocacy: Thinkhouse

Director: Richard Chaney

Production: Piranha Bar