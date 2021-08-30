The Shortlist for Effie Awards Ireland 2021 is Published

IAPI has announced the shortlist for the 2021 Effie Awards Ireland. Out of nearly 100 entries, a total of 45 cases were short-listed, across 14 categories. The shortlisted agencies and their clients were: BBDO Dublin for Eason, Bord Bia and Rockshore; Bonfire for ALONE; Boys & Girls for Energia, ŠKODA and Three Ireland; Core for HSE, Heineken 0.0, The National Lottery, Three Ireland and Trócaire; Dentsu for Energia; Folk Wunderman Thompson for An Post, Irish Life and Vodafone; Havas Dublin for Epilepsy Ireland and Jacob’s; In the Company of Huskies for BeLonGTo and Society of St Vincent de Paul; Javelin for Casillero del Diablo and SSE Airtricity;’ McCann Manchester for Aldi Ireland; Mediacom for Society of St Vincent de Paul; Mother London for Baileys; OMD Ireland for SSE Airtricity; PHD Ireland for ŠKODA; Publicis Dublin for Heineken 0.0 and Standard Life Ireland; Rothco Accenture Interactive for Electric Ireland and Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann; TBWA Dublin for HSE, Jameson and SuperValu; The Brill Building for Breakthrough Cancer Research; and The Public House for EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, Independent.ie and FBD Insurance. “It helped enormously that all of the international judges and many of our local jurors were Effie veterans as they were able to benchmark the Irish cases with those they’d seen in other markets and apply a global standard of excellence. This placed huge value on those cases shortlisted, let alone those awarded”, says Damian Devaney, Senior Partner, TBV Global and Effie Awards Ireland Jury Chair. “Having judged Euro Effies and having sat in on many jury room discussions, it was clear to see how thoroughly the judges interrogated the information presented, how collaborative their discussions were and the overall international standard of the entries. Those cases short-listed are truly deserving of congratulations for achieving the benchmark being sought by the judges as it was a very high bar indeed.” The 36-strong jury members of Effie Awards Ireland 2021 included international marketers and agency leaders from P&G, Heineken, Coca Cola, Diageo, Pearl & Dean, Dentsu Netherlands, Adam & Eve, Facebook, Twitter, HBO, Teneo, Mindshare Switzerland, SEK Finland, TBWA Paris, McCann & Grey Nordics. In addition, there was strong local representation from senior marketers of Electric Ireland, St Vincent de Paul, Davy, Ulster Bank, National Lottery, AIB, Allianz, Amarach, Behaviour and Attitudes & DAA. The virtual Effie Awards Ireland ceremony, hosted by IAPI, will take place at 4pm on 23rd Sept 2021. Only those achieving the highest standard of marketing effectiveness will be awarded from the short-listed cases. Effie Awards Ireland are supported by RTE Media Sales, An Post Commerce, Pluto, Wide Eye Media and Twitter. A full list of the shortlisted entries is below.