Over 400 Attend IAPI and IoD Online Leadership Seminar

Following the success of their last two collaborations, IAPI and the Institute of Directors in Ireland once again partnered this week to deliver their annual thought leadership seminar which was attended by over 400 CEOs, CFOs, CMOs and agency leaders.

Called Branding: Vital for Ireland’s Economic Recovery 2021, the speakers at the event included Fiona Dawson, former Global President, Mars Inc; Gordon Lawlor, Managing Director, Circle K Ireland; Shenda Loughnane, Group Managing Director, dentsu and JP Scally, Chief Executive Officer, Lidl Ireland. The event was moderated by Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI

“This annual event supports IAPI’s fervent belief in the value of long-term brand building for the bottom line of organisations. More importantly, our members’ and our client marketers’ understanding of brand goes way beyond customer communications as it permeates every aspect of an organisation including staff culture, customer services, operations and so forth up to the Boardroom,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.

“The key outtakes from this seminar focused around businesses and leaders keeping up with the pace of change, particularly now while both industry leaders and consumers are in a change mindset. The speakers urged their peers to keep the momentum up with innovation, reinvention and brand stretch but, with the caveat, that everything the brand touches needs to be done in an authentic and transparent way. Sustainability and the numerous touchpoints this has across organisations and the need to communicate business objectives in this area also came out as a strong theme from discussions.”To watch the recording of this live session, visit www.iapi.ie

This event was supported by The Irish Times and the live broadcast was produced by Catapult.

A full recording of the event will be available on IAPI’s website – www.iapi.ie – on Monday, August 30th.