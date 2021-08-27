New-Look Buzz.ie Relaunches With Eight New Hires and New Focus

Following the 2020 acquisition of Buzz.ie by Reach plc, Buzz.ie, the popular news and lifestyle has received a makeover while a new editorial team has been appointed.

Reach acquired Buzz and sister brands Irish Daily Star and Star Chic last year, adding to the publisher’s large portfolio of newspapers, magazines and websites in Ireland.

Mike Sheridan, formerly the editor of Joe and Entertainment.ie, will be leading the site as editor while Daragh Murphy has joined as deputy editor from the sports website PunditArena. The rest of the team is made up of a content editor and culture writer, a news reporting team of three and videographer Andrei Scintian, who joins from social media platform TikTok.

According to Sheridan, “rather than being a breaking news site, Buzz will cover topics such as culture, climate, sport and fitness in-depth with a focus on long-reads, video and audio content.“These are exciting times for us. We’re investing in journalism and looking to continue to expand and grow our audience in the right ways.I am excited to lead this talented, hardworking team of journalists and for what’s to come.”

In addition, The Delve, a YouTube channel fronted by Sheridan which has over 15,000 subscribers and racked up 9m views, will now fall under the Reach network. Launching its first independent season in June last year, the show has gone from strength to strength, adding to a fast-growing subscriber base with Sheridan interviewing some of the most well-known people in the world of politics, sports and global popular culture.

Reach’s editor-in-chief in Ireland, Chris Sherrard, added: “I have been itching to get to work on Buzz since the acquisition was completed because it is a site with so much potential and now has a team which can deliver on that potential and bring to life the vision we have for it.

“I was delighted that Mike shared in that vision and I can think of no better person to lead this team and develop the Buzz brand over the coming months and years.”