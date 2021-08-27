MediaCom Introduces Springboard to the Irish Market

According to MediaCom, the new division changes the traditional agency model by offering emerging companies and SMEs the knowledge and operational resources of a large media agency, coupled with the speed and agility needed for early-stage businesses. As part of Springboard’s offering, the new clients will be able to access all the planning tools, intelligence and analytics available to larger advertisers while operationally the agency’s teams are “calibrated to mirror the leaner structure of emerging businesses to facilitate quick decision making in a focused test and learn approach.”

“We are delighted to be able to bring Springboard to Ireland. The market is ripe with entrepreneurial spirit, increasing investment in technology and a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. Ireland is a breeding ground for new business ideas and a very desirable location for overseas businesses to invest in,” says Ed Ling, chief growth officer for Mediacom Ireland.

According to Ling, the new division will operate across the four key pillars of media, content, experience and effectiveness in order to help businesses in their next stage of growth.

“The size of an agency like Mediacom Ireland may sometimes feel out of reach, and Springboard has been designed to allow those younger, high growth businesses to tap into this expertise, buying power and international connectivity so that they can build, scale and grow. One of the reasons this is such an attractive proposition for brands is that this model is built on shared success. Performance is key for an early-stage business and we believe we should only profit if you do,” adds Ling.