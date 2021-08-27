Littlewoods Ireland to Sponsor Virgin Media’s The Big Deal

Littlewoods Ireland has teamed up with Irish production company BiggerStage to sponsor Virgin Media’s new entertainment show, The Big Deal.

The first episode of The Big Deal premiers at 8pm on Saturday 4th September with a star-studded line-up including Boy George, Vogue Williams, Jedward, JLS’s Aston Merrygold, Deirdre O’Kane and Lyra.

The sponsorship, brokered by Dentsu, includes multiple sponsor sting formats to be used during the six-week run on Virgin Media One as well as across a comprehensive social and digital campaign on Virgin Media platforms, including Virgin Media Player and in all ATL marketing support for the show.

“We are always looking for ways to drive consideration and growth of the Littlewoods Ireland brand. The Big Deal is an exciting new show which is set to be a firm family favourite this Autumn. As a family centric lifestyle brand, it is the perfect opportunity to drive positive brand association with a mainstream audience on a consistent basis,” says Catherine O’Toole, head of marketing, Littlewoods Ireland.

According to Jamie Macken, director of funding & partnerships at BiggerStage “The fit between Littlewoods Ireland, the viewer profile, content and tone of The Big Deal couldn’t be better. Not only will Littlewoods Ireland benefit from a strong Saturday evening slot, but also from a comprehensive campaign across multiple social and digital platforms, ensuring reach, frequency and association.’