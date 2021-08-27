Jimmy Larsen Joins the Board of Behaviour & Attitudes

As part of its growth strategy, Behaviour & Attitudes (B&A) has announced that Jimmy Larsen has joined the board of the research firm.

Larsen joins B&A from ins from RED C where he was a director for the last 13 years. Prior to this, he also worked for Amarach Research.

With more than 20 years’ research and consultancy experience across Ireland, the UK and Scandinavia, Larsen has a particular interest in brand and advertising research, with expert skills in advanced statistics/data analytics , behavioural economics and innovation.

‘B&A is in a growth phase and we are strengthening our team across a number of areas. We are delighted that Jimmy is joining us, as he brings a unique set of skills. This appointment follows that of Clare Kavanagh to the board. High quality research and insight is very much in demand and it requires experts. These are exciting times in B&A, with significant investment in technology and talent,” says Luke Reaper, managing director, B&A.