Family Stories Take Centre Stage in New Vodafone Campaign

Vodafone Ireland has launched a new though the line campaign called ‘Growing up Together’ to promote its Red Family plan. The new campaign is running across TV, cinema, VOD, digital, social and retail. Created by Folk Wunderman Thompson, the campaign tells one family story through the eyes of two brothers, each of whom has his own perspective.

The campaign explores how technology helps people communicate and come together and conversations with parents informed the idea; highlighting that while technology in their child’s lives is now a rite of passage, it has a role to play in keeping lines of communication open as their family grows older. Every touch point from TV to social media sees the world from the two brother’s perspectives, and showcases the technology and plans designed for Irish families increasingly complex needs.

Directed by Australian Liz Murphy, the entire shoot was managed while she remained down under, showcasing the outstanding developments the industry has made to facilitate remote shooting. Murphy’s previous work includes McDonalds, Persil and Volkswagen and she was chosen by Vodafone for her unique ability to ‘to make stuff that gives people the feels’.

According to Orla Nagle, head of brand at Vodafone: “Family life is complex. Our conversations with parents highlighted the tensions and realities that come with families growing up together and we were committed to capturing that, something Folk have done brilliantly with this innovative storytelling approach. We’ve been building a solution for families for many years and we’re delighted this piece of work positions our technology in such a meaningful way.”

Folk Wunderman Thompson’s creative partner, Karl Waters adds: “Since we received this brief, we have done everything in our power to reflect the true realities of modern family life and do justice to the emotional stories consumers shared with us when talking about growing up together. This execution is designed to reflect this and we’re grateful to have brave clients like Vodafone who embraced such a non-traditional approach to TV. This is a first in brand storytelling.”

The Growing up Together from Vodafone campaign is now live across TV, Cinema, VOD, Digital, Social and Retail.

