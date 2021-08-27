Eimear Fitzmaurice Appointed as Head of Planning at Folk

Folk Wunderman Thompson has appointed Eimear Fitzmaurice as the agency’s new head of planning.

Fitzmaurice joined Folk in 2019, and has driven the strategic direction of a number of the agency’s biggest clients including Vodafone, An Post and Brennans Bread. She also played a key role in the team that brought An Post’s Address Point to life for which the agency was awarded its first Cannes Lions.

“Every planner wants to work with brave, culturally curious and ambitious teams who strive for excellence every day and that’s what Folk reflects. Every day I am energised by the openness to new ideas, strategies and bold approaches – both creatively and strategically – that we embrace to inspire growth for our clients. Our talented strategists constantly challenge each other, creatives and our clients to reimagine growth and I’m excited for this next chapter amongst such a brilliant team,” says Fitzmaurice.

“Since joining Folk, Eimear has not only driven on the standard and efficacy of our creative work, but has been instrumental in diversifying our strategic offering to ensure we continue to unlock growth in new and innovative ways for our clients. She brought the largest global study on modern women to Ireland for the first time through ‘Female Tribes’. Co-created and launched our innovation practice and process which we call ‘Collision’. And most recently, she has been instrumental in developing ‘ADAPT’, our bespoke sustainability framework designed to help businesses and brands navigate the next frontier of sustainable growth,” says Enda Kelly, managing director, Folk Wunderman Thompson.

Fitzmaurice’s appointment follows a number of other appointments in planning and strategy over the last 18 months including the appointment of Kim Comiskey who joined Folk as a senior strategist in March 2020 from Jump! Innovation and Tara Finnegan who joined as a strategic planning director from Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, where she led the planning for Failte Ireland, AIB and Bord Bia.