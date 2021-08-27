DMG Media Ireland Cements Commitment to Irish Soccer With New Deal

DMG Media Ireland has doubled down on its sponsorship of Irish soccer with a deal which will see EVOKE.ie becoming the sponsor of the FAI Women’s Senior Cup for the next two years, in the first dedicated sponsorship deal for the historic and prestigious competition. The DMG Media-owned Extra.ie will also continue its sponsorship of the FAI Cup for another two seasons.

EVOKE.ie and EXTRA.ie, part of DMG Media, Ireland’s largest publisher of digital content, will now work alongside the FAI to further enhance its senior cup competitions. The innovative EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Cup and The Extra.ie FAI Cup sponsorship deals were officially launched this week at the FAI’s Abbottstown HQ by DMG Media Ireland CEO Paul Henderson and FAI CEO Jonathan Hill.

“It is with great pride that we announce our sponsorship of both the EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Cup and the Extra.ie FAI Cup. We are particularly delighted to be the first standalone brand to sponsor the FAI Women’s Cup in its own right. This competition has grown in stature in recent years and we are proud that Ireland’s leading website for women is now associated with the EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Cup. Sport has never been more important in all of our lives and we are recognising this with the campaign #strongerwithsport which will run during the build-up to the finals,” says Paul Henderson, CEO of DMG Media Ireland.

“EVOKE.ie and Extra.ie are at the forefront of the digital media landscape in Ireland and we are delighted to be associated with them as we continue to explore digital transformation within the FAI in this, our Centenary year,” adds Jonathan Hill, CEO of the FAI.

“Extra.ie and DMG Media Ireland have been great partners to the FAI Senior Cup in recent years and we are excited to have EVOKE.ie join them now as the first standalone sponsors of our FAI Women’s Senior Cup. I thank Paul and all his team for their ongoing support of our game and faith in the FAI as a sponsorship partner and I look forward to working closely with them for the next two years around these historic and prestigious FAI Cup competitions,” he adds.