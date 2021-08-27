Amar Jacob Joins GroupM’s Creative Solutions Invention

Amar Jacob has been appointed as social and content development director at Invention@GroupM, the creative solutions hub of GroupM in Ireland.

Jacob joins from In the Company of Huskies where he was an account director. Prior to joining Huskies, he was group account manager at Banana BrandWorks in India where he played a key role in building a start-up agency into one of South India’s Top 5 creative agencies.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Invention team at GroupM and, with timing being everything, I know we are in a great position to take our offering to a new level. I look forward to partnering with an amazing group of colleagues in order to deliver quality creative that drives growth for our fantastic client list.”

Led by David Ahlstrom, Invention@GroupM is focused on content, sponsorships, activations, digital ideas and effective creative solutions. Speaking of Amar’s appointment, David commented, “We are delighted to welcome Amar to the Invention team. Since our inception in 2015 we have been on a steep upward journey. We have grown from 3 people in that first year, and today, we stand at 23 people across four divisions – paid social, social media management, content and projects. I have no doubt Amar will help us to continue to grow and deliver for our clients”.

“At GroupM we have had great success in diversifying our revenue sources over the past four years and Invention has been the best example of this. The team provides a whole new range of services to our clients in addition to highly qualified excellence in paid social, social media management and creative content origination and production. It’s been a rapid growth area for our business, and we’re delighted to welcome Amar to this fast growing, dynamic team,” adds Bill Kinlay, CEO of GroupM.