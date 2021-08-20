Huskies Serves Up New Campaign for Apache Pizza

In the Company of Huskies has rolled out a new campaign for Apache Pizza as part of a brand repositioning.

The new ‘We Love Extra’ platform and campaign, which was created by the agency

launched this week with a 360 degree campaign across TV, VOD, digital and social media.

The campaign aims to amplify Apache Pizza’s ‘We Love Extra’ personality, positioning it “as a brand that champions those who are comfortable in their own skin and who are comfortable with being true to themselves.”

“There is much more to the Apache Pizza brand than just great tasting, great value pizza. This brand has been in Ireland for 25 years and it is part of the community. Apache Pizza understands that great pizza is synonymous with friendship, sharing and bringing people together,” says Jane Madden, director of strategy, In the Company of Huskies.

“As we began working with Apache Pizza we recognised that this brand is inclusive and generous by nature. They are just nice to people! These are the attributes that set this brand apart and we leaned on that understanding of the brand in developing a new brand position,” she adds.

According to Sandra Carrasco Rodriguez, Senior Brand Manager at Apache Pizza: “Apache Pizza is committed to providing the best experience for our customers. The purpose of our new brand position is to go beyond the functional connection that we have with our customers and to develop a deeper emotional connection which is consistent with how they see themselves and how they live their lives”.

“Our customers, especially the online generation, don’t always choose Apache Pizza based on price and value. ‘We Love Extra’ recognises that our ‘extra’ way of doing things is equally important to them and that it offers everyone the opportunity to enjoy extra ingredients, innovation and flavours and great new pizza experiences,” she added.

“Huskies understand our brand DNA and the ‘We Love Extra’ platform and campaign perfectly defines our personality, what sets us apart and what our customers can expect each time they order an Apache Pizza ,” she adds.

Credits:

Client: Food Delivery Brands Group

Senior Brand Manager: Sandra Carrasco Rodriguez

Senior Marketing Specialist: Marta Marin Ojeda

Agency: In the Company of Huskies

Managing Director: – Brian Leonard

Strategy Director: Jane Madden

Creative Director: Damian Hanley

Business Director:Rohit Verma

Account Director: Claire Slevin

Account Executive: Sára Benkö

Senior Producer: Ciarán Walsh

Senior Art Director: Ross Giles

Copy Writer: Cillian Kenny

Head of Design: Chris Flynn

Senior Designer: Nicole McMahon

Designer: Emily Blaney

Designer: Eamonn Finn

Director: Bob Gallagher

Producer: Seamus Waters

Production Company: Bold Puppy / Wonderbread Films

DOP: Eleanor Bowman

Production: Séamus Waters

Wardrobe: Sarah Flanagan & Sinéad Lawlor

Hair & Makeup: Jennifer Hennessy

Post Production: Raygun / Screen Scene

Sound Design: Raygun / Screen Scene

Editor: Shaun Ryan

Sound Studio: Raygun

Sound Editor: Colm O’Rourke

PR Agency: McClure Media & PR