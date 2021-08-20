Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny Joins Board of Heneghan Strategic Communications

Enda Kenny, the former Taoiseach has joined the board of Heneghan Strategic Communications as a non-executive director, effective from September 2021.

Headed up by Nigel Heneghan, the company provides a range of corporate, financial, public affairs and crisis communications services to a wide range of clients.

Mr. Kenny who was Taoiseach from 2011 until his retirement in 2017 will serve as a non-executive director to the business where he will provide guidance on its future strategic direction.

“I have known Heneghan Strategic Communications for many years and it is a well-respected, trusted business with a long-standing reputation for excellence in the delivery of strategic communications solutions for its clients,” said Enda Kenny. “I look forward to supporting a dynamic team with an ambitious vision for the future of the company,” he adds. Kenny was Taoiseach from 2011 until 2017.

“We are honoured that the former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has agreed to become a non-executive director of the firm. His insight and vast experience as leader of the Government, along with his experience in promoting international entrepreneurial activity by Irish companies and track record in FDI, will be of benefit as we look to our future development,” adds Nigel Heneghan, managing director, Heneghan Strategic Communications.