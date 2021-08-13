Paralympians to take Centre Stage in new Toyota Campaign

With the Paralympics set to begin on August 24 in Tokyo, Toyota Ireland has rolled out a new campaign to raise awareness of and celebrate Ireland’s Paralympian athletes.

Toyota Ireland is an official partner of Ireland’s Paralympic team and the “Start Your Impossible” campaign celebrates the talents of some of Ireland’s finest athletes including Jason Smyth, Ellen Keane, Nicole Turner and Patrick Monahan. Creative and Media has been planned and developed by Javelin, with Teneo delivering PR.

The campaign will run into September across TV, radio, digital and through a media partnership with ‘Off The Ball’ which will bring exclusive content to Toyota Ireland’s channels live from Tokyo.

According to Zoe Bradley, head of marketing communications, Toyota Ireland: ‘We are so proud to be an official partner of Paralympics Ireland and to be supporting Jason, Ellen, Nicole and Patrick on their journey to Tokyo. There’s a natural fit between Paralympics Ireland and Toyota Ireland’s brand values of being relentless, inventive, and considerate – three traits which closely parallel what Paralympics is all about. We are delighted to celebrate their passion and total dedication to their sport. We look forward to cheering them on from Ireland this month.’

“Planning and developing this campaign across both creative and media channels has been a joy. What an honour to celebrate Toyota Ireland’s Paralympian partnership and see first-hand the world-beating talent of our Paralympians. Put simply, we want everyone in Ireland to know these athletes, that’s why each of our films finishes with our Athletes proudly introducing themselves to camera. They deserve every accolade and huge support for all the events upcoming,” add Orla Hickey and Aoife Hofler, Javelin.