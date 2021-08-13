Javelin Rolls Out New Creative Campaign to Promote An Post Commerce

Javelin has created a new campaign for An Post Commerce to highlight how it helps businesses of all sizes to promote sell, deliver and succeed.

Many business customers are unaware of the full range of tools and technology that An Post Commerce has to offer, from dynamically targeted Direct Mail marketing solutions, to the new e-commerce online hub. A core part of the campaign messaging is to explain its new brand idea, “A World Closer,” which makes it easier for companies to sell and deliver their products and services.

The campaign will run across TV, direct mail, digital, radio, media sponsorships, press and PR . Media for the campaign was planned and delivered by Starcom.

According to Audrey Farrelly, senior account director Javelin, creatively, the objective was to show that An Post Commerce is a dynamic, forward thinking, progressive business-focussed brand and to create distinctive, visually strong brand assets.

“This was a real pleasure, start to finish, An Post Commerce is a diamond of a brand, supporting businesses not only through the last two years of difficult trading but is constantly innovating and moving forward – they are right in the zeitgeist now of where business customers want to be, capitalising on the boom in ecommerce growth while doing so with sustainability in mind, coupled with this they are uniquely connecting with customers in nearly every household every day,” she says.

“As we work more from home, we can already see the resurgence, as an example, in the power of the An Post Commerce Direct Mail products – giving opportunity to brands to really connect one to one with their customers,” Farrelly adds.

Richard Miley, marketing communications lead at An Post Commerce adds: “We are so proud of our new work, it has an energy that really matches the internal organisation here, our goal is that we will reap all the benefits of our positive An Post Master Brand while letting business customers know that we are specialised for them. A fast-moving, ready for growth, business ally. That we are investing in technology, people, and processes to be the right partner for their growth. Last year thousands of new businesses partnered with us to grow, we have the ambition to keep evolving, supporting more businesses than ever.

Credits:

Agency: Javelin

Creative; Fiona Hanley, Gai Griffin, Martin Watts, Adrian Cosgrove.

Management : Audrey Farrelly, Kyla O Kelly, Nicola Whelan, Rachel Bridgette

Planning : Keith Murray

Producer : Grainne Tiernan

An Post Commerce Team;

Julie Gill : Commercial Marketing Director

Richard Miley : Marketing Comms lead

Olivia Farrell :Marketing Manager

Amy Cavanagh : Marketing Specialist

Ailish McGlew : Head of Marketing, Brand and Sponsorship

Production Company :

Pull the Trigger. Producer Max Brady, Director Matthias Lebeer.

Post Production :Outer Limits

Sound : Beacon Studios and Locky Butler.

Music : Mr Pape.

Media: Starcom