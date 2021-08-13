Irish CMOs Remain Optimistic in the Face of Major Changes

Irish marketers remain optimistic about their organisations’ futures despite unprecedented change and challenges over the recent past according to a new report from Salesforce.

According to the seventh edition of its State of Marketing report, 63% of Irish marketers expect revenue growth at their organisations over the next 12 to 18 months, and 78% say their work provides greater value than it did a year ago. Challenges are afoot, though, with 76% of Irish marketers agreeing that customer expectations are more difficult to meet than they were a year ago. To adapt, marketers are leaning into the digital transformations they had initiated prior to the pandemic. According to the report, 89% of Irish marketers say the pandemic changed their digital engagement strategy, and 91% say it changed their marketing channel mix. The report also reveals significant investment in the tools, technologies, and channels that have become indispensable in the market-from-anywhere era. The report also notes that 81% of Irish marketing organisations are adopting new policies around remote work.

“Over the course of a little more than a year, marketers in Ireland have navigated changes in customer behavior that normally occur over years,” said Deirdre Purcell, country sales leader and AVP at Salesforce in Ireland. The insights in this year’s State of Marketing report provide a good benchmark for what’s changed, what’s consistent, and where the art and science of marketing goes from here,” she adds.

The trends revealed in the State of Marketing report were collected from a survey of over 8,200 marketing leaders across 37 countries and six continents, including 143 from Ireland.

To download the full report click HERE