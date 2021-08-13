IAPI Invites Creatives to Take Part in New Influence Survey

IAPI has announced details of a new creative influence survey that it is in the process of carrying out. Called “Ireland’s Creative Influence,” the survey is targeted at all creatives working in Ireland’s commercial creativity sector or, Irish creatives working abroad.

This is the first time IAPI has carried out a survey of this nature with the aim of gaining an understanding of creative professionals’ thoughts around several issues based on their experience of working in the commercial creative industry, whether in the advertising, marketing, PR, digital, social, design, event management, media, or experiential sectors.

‘Ireland’s Creative Influence’ survey is anonymous and is designed to help creatives express opinions on what it means to be either working in Ireland right now or, what it means to be Irish working abroad, and what are the opportunities and/or weaknesses having roots in Ireland bring from a creative perspective.

“IAPI’s ambition is to establish Ireland as a centre of excellence for the commercial creativity sector,” says Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI. “We believe that the time has never been more opportune for the sector to grow their international reach, particularly post-Brexit when Ireland is the only English-speaking country left in the EU. For brand owners looking to launch into the European market, Ireland is now a viable and agile alternative to the more traditional, behemoth agencies based in the UK. The results of this survey will help us determine the future direction of several IAPI initiatives and reinforce our goal of making Ireland the destination of choice for international creatives; plus, firmly position the industry as a fundamental engine of Ireland’s future growth.”

The results will be aimed at international brand owners, CMOs, business leaders, CFOs, creative peers and agency leaders, with the goal of promoting Irish commercial creativity both domestically and internationally and will be published both at home and abroad by The Irish Times, IAPI’s partner for Ireland: Where Creative is Native.

The survey is in the market now and will close on September 8th 2021. To take part in the survey click HERE